Khloe Kardashian Rocks A Sexy Dress While Attending A Fashion Event For Abyss By Abby

Khloe Kardashian recently came out for a night on the town.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended a launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 21. In a photo that was reposted by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, Kardashian looks absolutely stunning in her look for the night. She is wearing a metallic dress from Abyss by Abby. The dress ties over to Kardashian’s left shoulder, and opens at the reality star’s chest. Kardashian’s toned body is on full display, as the dress fits firmly on her curves. The dress also has a deep split on the right side, which shows Kardashian’s leg and thigh.

For her hair and makeup, Kardashian went with a glamorous look to pair with her dress for the night. The Revenge Body host wore her signature blonde hair in a bob and didn’t leave any hair in her face. As for her makeup, Kardashian went for a light look, adding foundation, eyeliner, eyeshadow, faux eyelashes and a brown lip gloss.

Kardashian opted to add in some sparkle to her accessories. She is seen wearing silver, metallic open-toed sandals in the snapshot. She is also carrying a sparkly clutch that resembles a stack of dollar bills. The mother of one also added in small silver earrings and a silver bracelet on her right wrist. She is also wearing neon yellow nails for the night.

Fans of Kardashian’s were able to see her strut down the event’s red carpet on Abyss by Abby’s Instagram page. The post was shared on their Instagram TV and was well-received from several of the reality star’s admirers.

“She looks amazing. I should put this bagel down,” one fan commented.

“Amazing well done,” another shared.

“Oh yessssss,” one follower wrote, followed by multiple flame emoji.

“Omg this is everything,” another chimed in.

Kardashian was one of several celebrity sightings at the fashion event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian made an appearance to support Abyss by Abby’s latest collection. The E! star shared some photos and videos from the night on her Instagram Stories, including on of a belly dancer showing off a snake. The outlet reports that Tyga also came to the launch event as a performer for the night. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family will know that Tyga is the ex-boyfriend of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian’s night out comes days after she reflected on the changes her life has made since becoming a mother to her daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. She shared that True has made her “soft” and she can’t resist her baby girl’s demands, which was apparent when the two posed for several selfies together.