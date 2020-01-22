‘The Young And The Restless’ For Wednesday Preempted Due To Impeachment Trial & CBS Announces New Airdate

It’s official. The Young and the Restless episode that was supposed to air in the United States on Wednesday, January 22 was preempted due to special coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

For viewers, the afternoon announcement from CBS and Y&R felt all too familiar since it’s similar to the one from yesterday. The show took to its official social media accounts to announce the programming changes.

“Today’s episode of Y&R was preempted. It will air tomorrow at our regularly scheduled time,” the soap announced on Facebook.

Of course, viewers don’t quite believe the assertion that the show, which was already pushed to today after yesterday’s preemption, will actually air tomorrow since the impeachment trial will likely be covered tomorrow.

“You claimed yesterday’s episode would air today. This is my shocked face,” replied one fan who also included an eye-roll emoji.

“You might as well figure out a different schedule and let it play later in the afternoon or something because we have about two more weeks of this crap,” suggested one less than thrilled viewer.

“Why can’t it be put on the CBS app? NBC shows Days Of Our Lives on their app. And their episodes are current…” another frustrated fan asked.

However, not everybody who chimed in with replies in the comments section agreed.

“I’m glad they are holding them and not broadcasting them in the middle of the night like Days is doing,” replied one person who was at least somewhat pleased with the announcement.

Today viewers who did manage to see some of the soap opera saw a rerun episode featuring Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in jail and having some flashbacks, and that threw a few fans until they figured out that the show wasn’t current.

At this time, Nikki is involved in a story arc where she’s planning a big party to celebrate Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary, and she already sent out invitations and everything for the swaraj. Nikki also let her husband, Victor (Eric Braeden), know that she wanted to spend a good portion of the event focusing on Victor and his many accomplishments throughout the years that he helmed the family business. Currently, Victor is retired, and he’s handed the reigns over to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). However, it’s clear that Victor still has his finger on the pulse of the business and everything that’s going on with it as well as his family and even Genoa City.

If the stars align, viewers in the U.S. might get to see a new episode tomorrow.