Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Address The Possibility Of Quitting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been featured on Vanderpump Rules for the past several years but will they soon be walking away?

While appearing on the January 21 episode of E!’s The Daily Pop, Taylor and Cartwright were asked for their thoughts about quitting the series as they prepare to start a family and right away, Cartwright made it clear that the Bravo reality show simply wouldn’t be the same without her husband,

“I don’t think there could be [a Vanderpump Rules without Jax Taylor],” Cartwright admitted, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

As for Taylor, he told the hosts that when it came to his thoughts about leaving, he wasn’t yet ready. Instead, he was finally enjoying his time on the show after going through years of relationship turmoil with Cartwright, his ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder, and a bevy of other females he dated and hooked up with over the past several years.

“It’s going really good right now. So, we’re just going with it. I’m having a good time with it right now. Until I like, absolutely hate it, then I would bow out but it’s fun right now,” he explained.

As Cartwright began noting that she and Taylor are very fortunate and lucky to be a part of the Bravo franchise, she also noted that being a part of a reality series can certainly be stressful at times, and Taylor quickly agreed.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen during recent seasons, Taylor and Cartwright have dealt with ups and downs not only in their relationship but also in their relationships with their many friends of the series. Most recently, Taylor’s falling out with Tom Sandoval was at the forefront of the show as the two men butted heads over the planning of Taylor’s bachelorette party.

Taylor’s comments about his thoughts regarding a potential exit from Vanderpump Rules come just days after he told a fan on Twitter that he anticipated the show would be around “forever.” As The Inquisitr reported last week, Taylor made the comment after one of his online audience member suggested he get a job to ensure he will remain financially stable once the show comes to an end.

“We aren’t going anywhere for awhile. Don’t be a hater you look foolish,” Taylor told the fan.

Vanderpump Rules began airing in January 2013 as a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and is based out of Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR.