Madonna Reportedly Cancelling Tour Dates Because She Is ‘Getting Older’ And Can’t ‘Bounce Back’ Anymore

Madonna has canceled several dates during her most recent tour, citing pain from an injury. After canceling yet another show over the weekend, an insider says that Madge isn’t exactly being honest about her reasons for canceling eight tour dates so far. According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, the fact of the matter is that Madonna is simply “getting older” and can’t keep up the grueling pace that she used to.

Madonna has been on her “Madame X Tour,” performing across the world for massive audiences. But on eight different nights, Madonna has been forced to cancel performances because she is struggling with an injury that is causing her “indescribable” and “overwhelming” pain.

Most recently, she canceled a set in Lison, Portugal on Sunday night, just 45 minutes before she was supposed to appear on stage.

“She is getting older and when she goes hard one night she won’t be able to bounce back as she used to the next night,” the insider said.

Madonna told fans in an Instagram post that she was sorry about being forced to cancel but that she needed to listen to her body. But the insider says that the “Like a Prayer” singer needs to admit that she can’t do what she did when she was younger.

“In my opinion, she shouldn’t be scheduling back-to-back shows anyway, knowing this,” the source added. “But at the same time, she wants to act like she can still keep up, chug alcohol, and everything is fine. That’s not how it works when you’re 60.”

Still, the source says that she understands Madonna’s desire to perform but that she is letting her fans down.

“I commend her for trying, but also, when you have to cancel shows several times and disappoint fans: that’s not cool.”

The pop queen later posted a video showing her walking with a cane with a team in Lisbon.

Madonna has also canceled shows in New York, Boston, and Miami.

It’s not the first time that Madonna has faced criticism for not acting how people believe she should at her age. Wendy Williams attacked the singer after showing some PDA with rumored boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, who is a 25-year-old backup dancer on her tour. Williams accused Madonna of being afraid to grow old gracefully and called the singer “grandma.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Madonna reportedly called the comment “ageist,” something that the 61-year-old is constantly battling against, an insider said.