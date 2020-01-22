Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Insane Curves While Showing Off Her Ivy Park X Adidas Box

Megan Thee Stallion recently joined the bevy of celebrities who were gifted with an exclusive box of Ivy Park X Adidas goodies.

Prior to its official launch on Saturday, January 18, Beyonce gave many big names, including Kelly Rowland, Reese Witherspoon and Laverne Cox with several pieces from the athleisure line.

Megan shared with her 8.3 million Instagram followers that she also was given a box from the iconic star. In her Instagram video, “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce is heard as Megan comes down the stairs of her house to see her box. In the beginning of the video, she is rocking black sweat pants and a black graphic tee as she smiles throughout the video. As she assists her friend in opening the box, Megan begins to twerk in front of the trunk, which is a bright orange and burgundy color.

Megan then decides to put on something more comfortable for the remainder of the video. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is wearing black tight, high-waisted shorts and a black, long-sleeved crop top as she shakes her booty for the camera once again. She is moving her body and hair from side to side as her friend and her dog, 40e, prance around her. Megan is seen sorting through the various clothing, which is still in its packaging in the video. The Houston native is making multiple “shocked” faces as she shows her fans how excited she is about the collection.

The video from Megan was well received from her Instagram followers. The “Big Ole Freak” artist received more than 1 million likes from her Instagram followers. She also received more than 9,000 comments from her fans at the time of publishing.

“Save me some,” one fan demanded of the rapper.

“Did I smile the whole time I watched this? the answer is yes,” another chimed in.

“Best box opening I’ve seen,” one follower admitted.

“This should be a commercial,” another proclaimed.

Megan hasn’t been shy about her love for Beyonce, so her fans were excited to see that the “Drunk In Love” singer thought of her when sending out exclusive boxes. The “Cash S–t” rapper recently received a dream come true when she met Bey in person back in December 2019. The rapper was one of the several celebs who were invited to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s New Year’s Eve party. Megan was also able to take a picture with the Grammy winner and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. The post of the three ladies went viral almost as soon as Megan posted it.