Beyonce’s Ivy Park X Adidas Collaboration Faces Criticism For Excluding Plus Sizes

Beyonce received flack online after plus-size fashion consumers noticed a lack of representation in her Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration looks.

The “Sorry” artist released an athleisure line under her Ivy Park brand on Saturday, January 18. According to Refinery 29, while many of Beyonce’s fans were interested in purchasing several items from the collection, fans noticed that there weren’t any options for people who wear sizes past the XS-XL options. The outlet reports that the singer almost instantly received criticism from influencers and writers in the plus-size community. Many took to Twitter to share that they thought the brand would be more inclusive of sizes before its launch. One essayist, Candice Marie Benbow, even shared that Beyonce has spoken about inclusivity in the entertainment and fashion industry in the past, which was why the writer was upset with the final results of the brand.

“You can’t celebrate the inclusivity of your other projects, having plus-size dancers and background singers, but ignore us again when it comes to this. The exclusion is intentional and I’m tired,” Benbow tweeted. “We can love her and still say Bey is wrong for Ivy Park’s size exclusion.”

In addition to Beyonce leaving out plus-size options for consumers, online users also critiqued the fact that Beyonce didn’t include plus-size celebrities or influencers before the brand’s launch. The singer made headlines last week after she gifted celebs like Yara Shahidi, Reese Witherspoon and more with exclusive pieces before the collection came out. Beyonce did, however, leave out plus-size celebrities from the campaign.

Another essayist, LaToya L. Wright, wrote for The Curvy Fashionista and said that she was upset by the fact that well-known plus-size influencers were also excluded from trying on the Ivy Park collection. The writer also shared that Beyonce had previously said that she wanted the brand to be as inclusive as possible.

“While celebs unpacked boxes filled with the complete collection, it looks like plus size women will be limited to the accessory category, some of the outerwear pieces and one of the four different sneakers.”

Lmaoo so this Ivy Park x Adidas collection won't be available in plus size? Hate to see it. I mean I wasn't anticipating walking around like a Sainsburys employee anyway, but it would have been nice to have the option to. — Stephy (@StephanieYeboah) January 17, 2020

The outrage from plus-size consumers online comes after the massive success of the Ivy Park X Adidas collaboration. The collection sold out in just one day, with many of Beyonce’s fans waiting in long lines in stores and scouring the web for pieces. While she hasn’t addressed the comments regarding her decision to leave out sizes past XL, Beyonce did thank all of her fans who supported the collection on Instagram.