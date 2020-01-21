‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Claps Back After She Is Mocked For Wanting To Learn Spanish

Leah Messer recently became an aunt again after her sister Victoria welcomed her baby boy into the world. While it should be a joyous time in the Teen Mom 2 star’s life, the mom-of-three found herself being mocked for wanting to learn Spanish. Now, Leah is clapping back at the negativity.

Taking to Twitter Leah wrote, “I guess learning español to speak fluently with my nephew is something to mock. Mannnn, Why do so many of you spend your time hating others on social media? You could be much more productive and uplifting. How does this genuinely make you happy?” With the tweet, she included an emoji along with the hashtag “I don’t get it.”

As most Teen Mom 2 fans may recall, Leah’s sister met the father of her son while on vacation in Costa Rica with Leah and Kailyn Lowry. Following the vacation, Victoria told her sister that she was pregnant with baby number three and revealed that the father of her baby was the man she meant while in Costa Rica. The father of her baby is still in Costa Rica and Victoria has defended their relationship on social media in the past. Now, it sounds like Leah is defending her decision for wanting to learn Spanish, knowing that her nephew’s parents will want to raise him bilingual.

Not everyone mocked Leah for her decision to want to learn Spanish, though. Her tweet had over 2,000 likes from her followers, 20 retweets, and multiple positive comments from fans who supported Leah and her decision.

“Don’t let strangers on the internet take away your happiness. This is such an exciting time for your family! I’m sorry people can be so mean. Congratulations on your new nephew,” one commenter wrote including a blue heart emoji.

Another commenter encouraged Leah by writing, “Seriously. You’re doing great. Ignore the hate.”

“People literally find the stupidest things to get upset about! Congrats on your nephew! Sounds like you’re already the best auntie!” another commenter wrote including a red heart emoji with the tweet.

It sounds like Leah Messer has plenty of positive support from her fans who think that the Teen Mom 2 star learning Spanish is a good idea.

Leah made the announcement that her sister had welcomed her baby boy on Monday. The proud aunt took to Instagram to share several photos of baby Caí River Rodríguez Messer. She even shared some photos of her three daughters getting to meet their new baby cousin for the first time. Leah’s sister Victoria also shared some updates on Instagram including a photo of herself holding the baby while video chatting with the father of her baby who was unable to be there for the birth.