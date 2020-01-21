Chris Lopez Addresses Rumors That Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Baby Number Four

Rumors that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with baby number four have been swirling for the past week. While the mom-of-three hasn’t addressed the rumors, Chris Lopez, who the rumors suggest Kail is expecting another baby with, is addressing them.

According to a report from The Sun, Chris took to his Instagram account and went live where he spoke out about the rumors.

“Nobody is pregnant. I don’t know about these rumors you all are hearing about,” he said.

Last week, rumors that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez, who is the father of her youngest son Lux, were expecting another baby together started circulating. Chris and Kailyn are not currently together and have been on and off since the birth of their son which made the rumors even more confusing. A photo that allegedly showed a text message between Kailyn and Chris’s aunt hit the internet. The alleged text reportedly showed an ultrasound photo along with Kailyn revealing she was due July 25. Fans noticed that the person holding the ultrasound photo had their nails manicured the same way that Kailyn’s nails were recently done. Of course, that doesn’t suggest that the rumors are necessarily true.

Although he and Kailyn share a son together, Chris himself has not appeared on Teen Mom 2. However, The Sun reports that during his live, Chris admitted that he will be on the show “a little bit.” However, he then revealed that he is over the drama.

“I want to be done with the drama. I’m done with the drama. I can’t f*ck with nothing Teen Mom no more,” he said.

The Sun also pointed out that while Chris denied that there was a pregnancy, he said, “I was having a boy.” It is unclear what he meant by this, though, and it further confused fans.

It is important to note that Kailyn Lowry has stayed quiet about the pregnancy rumors and hasn’t addressed them in any way. While she continues to post to social media, none of her posts have addressed the rumors. She turned off commenting on her Instagram posts last week and while some pictures are still unable to be commented on, her two most recent photos allow comments. However, her latest photos show her oldest son celebrating turning 10-years-old and another photo shows her three sons together. Despite Kailyn staying quiet, plenty of the commenters continue to as the Teen Mom 2 star if she is indeed expecting again.