Christina Milian Welcomes Baby Boy & Shares First Photo

After documenting her time being pregnant for the second time on Instagram, Christina Milian has finally given birth.

The “Dip It Low” hitmaker gave birth to a baby boy named Isaiah. Milian shared on Instagram that she delivered her son on January 20 and remarked that he is “simply perfect.”

The singer kept her followers on social media up to date with her journey of being pregnant and treated fans to the first photo of her newborn.

Uploaded in black-and-white, Isaiah is wearing a knitted hat and appeared to be sleeping as his eyes are closed. Milian is holding onto his tiny hand while he rests in what looks like a hospital bed.

She tagged her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, who became a first-time dad.

In the span of 11 hours, Milian’s post racked up more than 665,000 likes and over 15,800 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“HUGEST CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU TWO! Welcome to the world ISAIAH!!” one user wrote passionately.

“Whewww chile! Finally a celebrity gives their child a real name. Congrats mama,” another shared.

“Omggg Congratulations, Christina, Matt, and Violet!! So happy for you and your beautiful family!” a third fan remarked.

“Congratulations babe!! What a blessing!!!” a fourth follower commented, adding multiple love heart emoji.

Pokora also shared a photo of his son on Instagram that was a different black-and-white shot.

For his upload, he too was holding onto Isaiah’s hand but from a different angle.

He wrote a heartfelt caption in French and mentioned that he was born on Martin Luther King day.

“Once upon a time there was Isaiah, born on 20/01/2020… it’s your turn to write the rest… Welcome my son. @christinamilian you’re my hero,” Pokora said.

He geotagged the upload as Los Angeles, California, letting fans know that’s where Milian delivered their son.

Unsurprisingly, his post also gathered in hundreds of thousands of likes, achieving over 425,000 within 11 hours.

For Milian, this is her second child.

The “When You Look At Me” songstress was previously married to producer and rapper The-Dream. In May 2009, it was announced they were engaged after a couple of months of dating. According to PopularTimelines, the pair got married that same year in September in Las Vegas and revealed a week later that they were expecting their first child. The following February, Milian gave birth to her daughter, Violet. Their marriage didn’t last very long as they separated after a couple of months of being married. Their divorce was finalized in October 2011.

However, there seems to be no bad blood between the two. Last year, The-Dream congratulated Milian and Pokora on the announcement of their first child together, per Kiss951.