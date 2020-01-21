Samantha Markle Says Estranged Sister Meghan ‘Chose Wealth And Fortune Over Family’

Samantha Markle is speaking out against half-sister Meghan’s decision to step back from the royal family, claiming in a scathing essay that she “chose wealth and fortune over family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this month that they were stepping back from official royal duties in order to get out of the intense spotlight and scrutiny they have faced. Since the start of their relationship in 2016, supporters of the couple have accused the British press of placing unnecessary scrutiny on the American actress, with many claiming that the attacks on Meghan are racially motivated.

But now Meghan’s estranged sister is pushing back, accusing Meghan of engineering the rift in the royal family.

“My sister has ripped through the Royal Family like a tornado,” Samantha Markle wrote in an essay for the Sun.

“Their objective is fame and fortune — to be Hollywood,” Samantha added, writing that Meghan “chose wealth and fortune over family.”

Meghan has endured a difficult relationship with many members of her family, including her estranged father. Samantha has been one of the harshest critics, speaking out publicly against Meghan a number of times since she started dating Prince Harry. After Meghan’s father staged paparazzi photos in the days before the royal wedding, Samantha said the blame was on Meghan for not properly caring for her father.

“She doesn’t have a heart or she would [be] doing everything she could to make him comfortable, and reciprocate, and be loving and gracious, and make sure he’s comfortable in his old age,” Samantha said in the documentary Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War(via Us Weekly).

In her latest essay, Samantha again accused Meghan of not doing enough to protect her father from the media “like a true humanitarian would.”

But Meghan has also found defenders, especially her husband. As The Inquisitr reported, Prince Harry has forcefully pushed back against rumors that Meghan had forced him to step back from the royal family. In a public statement, Harry made it clear that the decision was his own and that it came after years of challenges. He added that it was not a decision he made lightly,

The next steps for Harry and Meghan are not yet clear, though the couple did say they would now be splitting time between North American and the United Kingdom. They are reportedly looking for a home in Canada, with one report claiming they are looking at purchasing a $27 million mansion in Vancouver.