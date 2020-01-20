‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Billy Is In Trouble

The Young and the Restless two weeks ahead spoilers for the week of January 27 brings a difference of opinion for Victor and Nikki, and later, he gives Victoria some ammunition. Plus, Billy ends up in a desperate situation after he and Victoria lock heads, Chance and Abby get some alone time, and Devon finds himself facing a dilemma.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) disagree, according to SheKnows Soaps. Their disagreement isn’t a surprise since they often don’t see eye to eye. Recently, Nikki didn’t appreciate that Victor was so proud of his son Adam (Mark Grossman) when Adam’s happiness with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) came at their son Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) expense. Now, Nikki has a new surprise she’s working on, and it seems like she and Victor have different visions. That could mean trouble in paradise for this Genoa City power couple.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) arrive at an impasse. She’s not at all thrilled that Billy relied on Amanda (Mishael Morgan) instead of her as he struggled with his emotions. Plus, Victoria isn’t confident that Billy can simply accept who he is and be okay without therapy and other interventions. After all, he’s a gambling addict, and he also recently experienced a mental break. Those aren’t things that Billy can just get over on his own. Before the week is over, Billy finds himself in serious trouble. Given his argument with Victoria, he might not have her to count on during his time of need. Plus, Amanda also set some boundaries with Billy, which could mean she’s not available either.

At work, Victor gives Victoria some ammunition. It seems like he is gearing up to fight Adam and Dark Horse. Since Victoria is the CEO at Newman Enterprises now, Victor makes sure his daughter has everything she needs to keep the family business from becoming a casualty of Adam’s new push to create a legacy for Connor (Judah Mackey).

Sparks fly with Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Despite all of Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) attempts to keep them from having alone time, it looks like these two finally end up sealing the deal. Phyllis probably won’t be happy about it. Another thing that will irritate the redhead is that Abby hires a new employee named Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton).

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) faces a difficult decision. It’s almost been a year since Neil (Kristoff St. John) died, and now Devon is searching for Colin (Tristan Rogers) and Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. The dilemma Devon faces most likely has to do with the money.