Adrienne Bailon Reunites With Raven Symone During Women’s March LA Performance

Those who grew up watching Disney Channel will appreciate Adrienne Bailon’s latest Instagram post the most. The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker attended the Women’s March LA event and reunited with Raven Symone on stage.

Before introducing Symone to the stage, Bailon teased the crowd by referring to her as her Cheetah sister as the duo previously starred in the Disney Channel original movie The Cheetah Girls.

Symone ran on the stage and gave her a huge hug from the back. The crowd screamed and enjoyed the cute moment. Bailon started singing The Cheetah Girls’ song “Together We Can” and Symone joined in.

With the video, Bailon attached an image of them together.

In the photo, Bailon pouted with her eyes closed. She placed one hand on her hip while Symone wrapped her arm around her. The That’s So Raven actress flashed a huge smile and looked up at the light.

Symone kept it casual and comfy in a matching tracksuit set with bold prints all over it. She paired the look with sneakers and rocked long blond and black braided hair pushed over to one side, which displayed the other side that had been buzzed.

Bailon owned a short-sleeved denim shirt with a denim skirt and accessorized herself with a leather belt that had the letter D attached to it in gold. She applied a coat of red nail polish and opted for a glossy lip. The “Players Gonna Play” songstress wore her curly brunette hair down and paired the ensemble with black heels.

In a separate Instagram post, Bailon shared numerous pics of herself that showed her look from top to bottom.

For her caption, Bailon put the title of The Cheetah Girls song, “Together We Can,” that she sang in the video in capital letters. Underneath, she referred to their nicknames in the movie, Chu Chi and Bubbles, and expressed that she loved Symone, tagging her account.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 280,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“I can’t believe this happened omg,” one user wrote, adding a crying face and love heart emoji.

“WE NEED A CHEETAH GIRLS REUNION,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“LITERALLY MY FAVE I NEEDED THIS IN MY LIFE,” a third fan remarked.

“My heart is full. I miss those days,” a fourth follower commented.

When it comes to fashion, Bailon knows how to switch it up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in an all-white wooly ensemble. The actress paired an oversized cardigan with a tube top and skirt with a thigh-high slit.