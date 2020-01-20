Kim Kardashian Says Her Late Father, Robert Kardashian Would Be ‘Proud’ Of Her Venture Into Law

Kim Kardashian shares how her father, the late Robert Kardashian, Sr., would feel about her stepping into his footsteps.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sat down to promote her documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project at the Television Critics Association on Saturday, January 18. The future attorney was asked about her father, who passed away from cancer in 2003. According to Yahoo!, the KKW Beauty CEO shared with the audience how she thinks her father would feel about her blossoming law career.

“There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through,” she said. “So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”

Kardashian also shared that once she finishes her apprenticeship in San Francisco, she plans to continue to fight for justice in the legal system. She said that she wants to make sure that the work she is doing now continues into her future career.

“I do, I really do,” she said. “I don’t see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them.”

Kardashian announced her plans to become a lawyer back in the beginning of 2019. She shared on Instagram that, while juggling her studies with her career. She admitted that she had to end certain behaviors in order to focus on her schoolwork. She has also said that her husband, Kanye West, has supported her and helped with the children. She said that the couple works to maintain their date nights, as well as spending quality time with their children.

“I do my mornings with my kids and they go to school and then I’m there for dinner,” she added of her busy schedule, noting that her family understands the value of the work she’s doing.

Even with her hectic schedule, Kardashian shared that she is interested in doing all of the work she needs to be successful. The business owner is currently working on her beauty lines, as well as her SKIMS line. She is also continuing to work on Keeping Up as an executive producer. The mother of four also said that she feels like it’s completely possible for her to juggle everything.

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will premiere Apr. 5 on Oxygen