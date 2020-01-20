A Teenage ‘Jeopardy!’ Fan Raises $200,000 For Pancreatic Cancer Research In Honor Of Alex Trebek

Avi Gupta of Oregon was particurally inspired by Alex Trebek.

As fans well know, longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is currently fighting stage four pancreatic cancer. As a result a teenage fan named Avi Gupta from Oregon was inspired to do something to help. Gupta, who is not just a fan but a former competitor on the show. He recently revealed that he’s raised an impressive $200,000 for pancreatic cancer research, according to Patch.

Gupta is 18-years-old and is currently attending college at Columbia University. Last year, he was won Jeopardy!’s “Teen Tournament Championship” which is when he had some time to get to know Trebek. Even though the teen only spent a few days alongside the beloved host, he felt like he already knew him from well before he even went on the show.

“I had spent only a few days with him as we taped the show, but I feel like I’ve known him since I was 5 years old. When my grandmother used to come visit us from India, every night we would watch Jeopardy! and Alex has been a part of my life ever since then,” he explained.

Gupta, who is currently studying artificial intelligence and is the president of his freshmen class, has a special passion for learning and facts. This just happens to be what Jeopardy! is all about. Gupta raved about the difference Trebek has made upon his life and the lives of other Americans who have loyally watched the show for years.

“I think that facts matter more than anything. They are the building blocks, they matter so much. Without facts, we can’t form opinions, we can’t make decisions. Alex is a tremendous advocate for being curious, for facts, for finding out what things are. He didn’t just make an impact on me — he makes an impact on our lives and on American culture.”

He went on to say that he credits Trebek for his passion for learning and thus he wanted to honor him for that. It’s for this reason he’s put so much effort into raising money for pancreatic research.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trebek revealed his cancer diagnosis during an episode of the show this past March. He made it clear to fans that he had every intention of fighting the disease to the best of his ability and remaining on the show for as long as his health allowed. He recently stated that he hopes that woman with a good sense of humor replaces him when he’s gone.