Lupita Nyong’o Dazzles In A Louis Vuitton Gown For The 2020 SAG Awards

Lupita Nyong’o posted several Instagram snaps on her way to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Us actress has been sizzling on several red carpets this awards season, including her appearance at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12. The actress decided to grace the SAG Awards red carpet in a strapless Louis Vuitton gown. Although Nyong’o’s posts were in black-and-white, Fashion Bomb Daily reposted the entire look on its Instagram account. Nyong’o is seen wearing the black-and-white dress, which has a bandeau-looking top at the front of the dress. As the dress trickles down, viewers can see black, white and grey flowers all the way down to the rest of her dress.

Nyong’o’s skin is glistening in the snapshots as her followers are able to see her makeup look for the night. The Black Panther star is wearing a matte foundation, which fits perfectly with her skin. She is also wearing a silver, shimmery eyeshadow on her upper eyelids. She is also wearing a light, pink blush on her cheekbones. To finish off the makeup look, Nyong’o is rocking a glossy pink lipstick. Fashion Bomb’s images also show that the Oscar winner has her nails painted black and white, and is sporting decadent earrings, silver bracelets and a silver ring.

Nyong’o also went with a regal hair look for the evening. Her dark, curly hair is styled with a twisted bang on the front part of her hair. Her hair is also styled in a round bun that moves to the back of her head. In her posts, Nyong’o is seen showing the various angles of the hairstyle as she positions her head differently in each spot.

The photos from Nyong’o caught the attention of her 8.4 million Instagram followers. The actress received more than 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“Everything about this look,” one fan said, followed by multiple clapping hand emoji.

“So marvelous,” another fan chimed in.

“Yes sis walk in and shut it down,” one follower wrote.

“What a gorgeous dress, you look absolutely stunning Lupita!” a fourth follower exclaimed.

Nyong’o is attending the SAG awards as a nominee. The actress is nominated for Female Actor in a Leading Role for her dual role as Adelaide/Red. The actress was left out of the category of Best Actress at the Golden Globes, which reportedly angered fans of the actress at the time, according to People. Nyong’o was also left out of the running for her role in Us for Academy Awards consideration.