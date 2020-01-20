Wendy Williams Appears To Pass Gas On Live Television, Shocking Fans

A video clip seems to show Wendy Williams farting during her Friday show.

Talk show host Wendy Williams is known for poking fun at other celebrities during her show, The Wendy Williams Show. Nevertheless, it appears the tables have turned and jokes are now being made at her expense after a bizarre moment from Friday’s episode. During the “Hot Topics” section of her show, Williams appeared to briefly pause and pass gas prior to continuing to speak, according to Buzzfeed.

Fans of the show did not miss the odd moment and were quick to discuss it on social media. The video clip from the segment quickly went viral online with most viewers coming to the consensus that the daytime talk show queen does appear to pass gas and then act like nothing happened.

In this particular bit, Williams was discussing a very serious topic, which only adds to the viewer’s amusement. She was in the midst of talking about Odell Beckham Jr.’s legal issues. There was initially an arrest warrant out for the NFL star after an incident that allegedly occurred in the locker room with a security officer. Nevertheless, the issue has since been resolved, luckily for Beckham.

“You can’t even do that locker room thing. That cop wasn’t playing,” Williams said before allegedly letting one loose.

Most social media users felt that Williams didn’t do a very good job at covering up the awkward moment as she paused and quickly shifted her posture immediately after.

“Wendy Williams really farted on live TV. I am unable,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“WENDY FARTED!!! Sounded like a REAL Hot Topic,” another person joked.

Other fans simply said they hoped it was some sort of a joke and that the sound came from somewhere off stage or that it was an issue with the audio. Williams has not yet addressed the video or tried to defend herself.

Williams is hardly the first person to appear to pass gas on live television. Last year, California Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell was in the middle of a serious on-air discussion regarding the impeachment inquiry of President Trump when he seemed to do the same. In the video, he appears to briefly pause which is when the sound can be heard clearly.

Swalwell was quick to defend himself, insisting it wasn’t him.

“It was not me!!!!! Ha. And I didn’t hear it when I was speaking,” he wrote in a text message to Buzzfeed, as The Inquisitr previously reported.