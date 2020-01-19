Rihanna Hangs Out With A$AP Rocky Days After Her Rumored Split From Hassan Jameel

Rihanna enjoyed some time with an old friend as she reportedly reels through her breakup with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

The Oceans 8 actress was out and about with her friend, rapper A$AP Rocky. According to E! News, the two were photographed on Friday, January 17 and seemed to have enjoyed each other’s company. The two were seen backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert. The concert was launched to remember A$AP Yams, who passed away back in 2015.

In addition to laughing backstage, the two artists were photographed against a mural with a wad of money in their hands. In a photograph that was shared on the outlet, Rihanna is seen bending over while laughing while she fans the cash with both hands. She has her hair styled in a high ponytail and is wearing an oversized leather coat with fur on the inside and paired the look with black combat boots. A$AP is next to her with a group of bills in one hand as he also rocks a casual look. The rapper is wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jacket with a purple hoodie underneath. He is also sporting several silver medallions as he is seen smiling away from the camera. He also decided to further accessorize the look with a yellow bandana which was sitting at the top of his head.

Although the exchange between Rihanna and A$AP was seemingly friendly, this isn’t the first time that they’ve sparked romance rumors after being in the same room together. The two shared a now-infamous scene back in 2013 when Rihanna appeared in the rapper’s “Fashion Killa” video. The rumors then began to escalate after it was reported that the two stars were kissing each other long after the music video cameras stopped rolling. The rumors continued after Rihanna was seen attending one of the “Live Fast” rapper’s concerts in Sweden in December 2019.

Rihanna and Rocky were seen together not long after she and Jameel reportedly ended, though the Fenty Beauty CEO hasn’t confirmed that she is single. The breakup comes after the two have been in a private relationship, which reportedly began in 2017.

Rocky was reportedly not the only blast from Rihanna’s past that was at the charity event. The same night as the event, Drake was seen at the same place with Rocky and posted he and Rocky on his Instagram Stories. Rihanna and Drake dated on and off around 2014, but their romance was short-lived. Drake recently referred to Rihanna as his “family” and confirmed that he still has love for her during his appearance on Rap Radar back in December 2019.