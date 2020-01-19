Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Frolick Through Paris In Designer Garb For His Birthday

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are celebrating his birthday in style as they have a Parisian getaway together.

The power couple took to the streets of Paris for Wade’s 38th birthday. Union decided to share some of the couple’s moments together on her personal Instagram page. In her latest update, Union and Wade are holding hands as they walk through a street together. The Bring It On actress looks stunning as she dons a strapless dress from Christopher John Rogers. The dress stops at Union’s knees and has a long, poofy bottom half while the top half is tied across her chest. The actress the dress with silver sandals with a tiny heel.

As for Wade, the former Miami Heat player went for a more casual look than his wife. He is seen in a full-on athleisure look as he rocks a matching tracksuit from Rich Fresh. The suit is black throughout and has red and tan lines splashed across it. Wade is also rocking white sneakers in the photo.

In the third photo of the Instagram slideshow, Union is beaming as she stands in the middle of the street. The actress’s box braids are pulled back into a braided ponytail, which stops down to her back. She also has her hands in the pocket of the dress as she looks towards the camera. Her makeup look is also flawless, as she has on a light foundation, faux eyelashes, eyeliner and lip gloss. For accessories, the starlet only opted to wear silver earrings.

The fashionable photos of the Wades seemed to catch the attention of their fans. The post received more than 190,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“MY FAVORITE LOOK EVAAAAAAAA,” one follower shared.

“Yaassss!!! The queen has arrived,” another chimed in.

“My favourite couple! Y’all are goals,” one fan said.

“Wonderful. You’re so adorable,” another shared, followed by a heart emoji.

According to the Daily Mail, Union and Wade’s intimate walk was after they attended a fashion show while in Paris for Men’s Fashion Week. The outlet reports that the couple were spotted at Lanvin’s Menswear showcase during the week. Union and Wade were reportedly one of the many stars who came to the fashion capital for its annual event.

Union didn’t share on social media if the entire Wade family were able to make the trip. The pair recently spent their holiday vacation in Maui late last year. The pair were joined by their youngest children, Zion and Kaavia for the celebrations.