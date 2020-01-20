Reese Witherspoon Drips In Diamonds As She Rocks SAG Awards Fashion While ‘Waiting For An Uber’

Reese Witherspoon never disappoints when it comes to dressing for a black-tie event. The prolific thespian rocked a classy yet provocative fashion statement as she posed for a quick Instagram snap before heading to the 2020 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Reese, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Big Little Lies, chose to wear a black-and-silver Celine gown for the ceremonies. A fan of the American designer, she also donned a Celine dress at the premiere of The Morning Show last October, according to In Style.

The frock she wore more recently was embellished with tiny crystals, looking like little diamonds that had been sewn all over the black-based dress. Smiling, she peered off into the distance while she claimed to be “waiting for her uber” as she stood in front of a giant hedge on the side of a road somewhere in the City of Angels.

The column-style gown included one shoulder strap and a high slit showcasing one of Reese’s shapely legs. She wore two-toned, silver-and-black heels with ankle straps and a big toe cut-out to pair with the gown, while she also rocked Harry Winston jewels, as noted in a tag the star included with her most recent social media update.

Reese’s stick straight hair was parted on one side. Her blond tresses, styled in a short bob and hitting at the bottom of her neck, had been pulled behind her ear on the side for which she wore a sparkly diamond earring.

Her makeup was simple yet elegant. Her lips were painted red and she wore dusty purple eyeshadow, black mascara, and darkened eyebrows. No doubt she was ready to go to the SAG Awards while looking her very best.

When Reese shared her SAG Awards 2020 look on her Instagram, she immediately received attention from her 21.2 million followers. After only minutes of going live, more than 76,000 people pressed “like” on the post while more than 800 folks responded. Some dropped emoji — including fire, red hearts, purple hearts, and heart-eye faces — in the comments section while others used their words.

“Please go on IG Live once you’re in your Uber,” begged one follower, who added three praying hands emoji.

“You are breaking the internet with these lewks,” commented a second fan.

“Stunning like always,” said a third admirer, who added a string of emoji, including dollar signs, stars, kissy faces, and clapping hands.

“You are so beautiful I’m crying,” confessed a fourth Instagram user.

The 26th annual SAG Awards were not the only thing on Reese’s mind on Sunday. Earlier in the day, the star posted a throwback video of herself singing with Dolly Parton in celebration of her idol’s 74th birthday.