Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Video Of Ben Seewald Reading To Their Children, And Ivy Jane Steals The Show

Ben was reading 'The Tale of Benjamin Bunny.'

Jessa Duggar shared a sweet video of story time in her house, and fans couldn’t stop fawning over her 7-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane.

On Sunday, Jessa took to Instagram to share the family video with her 2.2 million followers. The Counting On star’s husband, Ben Seewald, was shown sitting on the couch with little Ivy Jane on his left. The tot was wearing a dark green onesie and sitting in a plastic Bumbo seat. Spurgeon, 4, was seated on his father’s right side, and his younger brother, 2-year-old Henry, was sitting on his right.

Ben was reading Beatrix Potter’s The Tale of Benjamin Bunny to the children, and he was getting rather into his performance. However, he had to stop his dramatic reading to answer inquisitive Spurgeon’s questions about the pictures that accompanied the story. The little boy wanted to know whether the woods in the illustrations were also a part of Mr. McGregor’s garden.

Spurgeon eventually quieted down, and he and Henry seemed pretty entranced by the book. However, while they were listening to their father and looking at the pictures, Ivy Jane got a bit distracted by her mother’s filming. As Jessa recorded the cute family moment, Ivy Jane stared intently at the camera with her huge blue eyes.

When Ivy Jane lost interest in looking at the camera, she added sound effects to her dad’s story by banging the side of her seat. The clip ended as Ben was explaining to his sons that clogs are a type of shoes.

In just half an hour, Jessa’s Instagram video garnered over 7,000 likes. Her followers also took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts on the video, and Ivy Jane’s performance got plenty of rave reviews.

“OMG and baby Ivy is just the most adorable little munchkin. Those eyes,” read one response to her post.

“The way baby girl is sitting up in her little chair, I simply cannot. Waaay too cute,” another fan remarked.

“Ivy is so precious!!! She just couldn’t stop staring at her mama,” a third fan commented.

Ben was also lavished with praise for taking the time to read to his kids.

“So sweet, great to see a dad involved when so many aren’t anymore,” wrote one fan.

This isn’t the first time that Ivy Jane has stolen the show in one of her family’s videos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Jessa’s fans confessed that they were having a hard time paying attention to the hospitality advice that she was dishing out in a YouTube video because Ivy Jane was sitting beside her. The little girl also couldn’t stop staring at the camera in that video.