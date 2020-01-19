Dee Devlin Pictures: See The Most Adorable Photos Of Conor McGregor’s Girlfriend And Their Kids

Conor McGregor may be the one in the octagon fighting in front of millions of viewers, but girlfriend Dee Devlin is sharing plenty of time in the spotlight as her man makes his UFC return.

As McGregor prepared for a matchup against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, his hometown sweetheart was also getting plenty of attention as news outlets shared pictures of their family and told the story of their romance. As the New York Post’s Page Six reported, Devlin grew up down the road from McGregor in their hometown of Crumlin, Ireland. It’s not clear exactly how they met — the report noted that McGregor has at times said they met at a friend’s party and other times said it was in a nightclub — but the romance that followed is well-documented.

The two started dating in 2008, and Devlin has been by Conor’s side as he made his way up the ranks in the MMA world. As he would explain in an interview with VIP Magazine in 2013, Dee was supportive of his dream and helped in any way she could.

“Every day since I started in this game, she’s supported me,” McGregor said. “She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her.”

But Dee also admitted that she had some apprehension about his profession, especially his ears.

“When I first met him, though, he didn’t have cauliflower ears, and I remember thinking: ‘Oh God, what if he gets cauliflower ears, that would be terrible!’ He has them now and I don’t remember him without them,” she said, via Page Six.

The two welcomed their first child in 2017, a boy named Conor McGregor Jr. They had a second child at the turn of 2019, welcoming daughter Croia McGregor at a Dublin hospital on January 2, the Irish Mirror reported.

There are plenty of pictures of the family together. Dee Devlin frequently takes to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of life away from the octagon. In a recent photo, she showed the couple in a passionate kiss to ring in the 2010s and again as they brought the decade to an end.

While Conor spent plenty of time preparing for his first UFC match since a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, he’s also made time for his family as well. In a recent photo that Dee shared on Instagram, the family enjoyed some time in a ball pit at a birthday party.

Dee Devlin will likely get some more spotlight as McGregor returns to UFC action on Saturday, though it’s not clear if she will be watching from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas or staying home with the kids.