Felicity Huffman’s Daughter, Sophia Macy, To Star On The ‘Twilight Zone’

Sophia Macy is beginning her acting career.

Sophia Macy is the 19-year-old daughter of Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and Shameless actor William H. Macy. She came into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons last year in wake of her mother’s involvement in the college admissions scandal and eventual prison time. Now, the teen has scored a role on the show The Twilight Zone, according to Fox News.

It was a CBS program announcement that dropped the news about Macy’s new gig. It didn’t give away the name of the character she will be playing or much detail about what the role entails. However, it merely said that Macy’s character as well as one other new character will be introduced in an upcoming episode. The Twilight Zone is essentially a sci-fi web television show that is based off of the famous original series from the 1950s by Rob Sterling. It premiered in April of 2019 and has ten total episodes.

Macy received a lot of unwanted attention by the media in the last year because her mother pleaded guilty to paying Rick Singer, the mastermind of the college admissions scheme, a total of $15,000 in order to have her SAT responses improved so she would score higher on the test. Macy struggled with math and Singer convinced Huffman that if she didn’t take extra efforts, her daughter would likely not get into the school of her dreams where she hoped to study theater. Macy did not know of her mother’s wrongdoing at the time. While she doesn’t seem to have any immediate plans to go to college, the scandal doesn’t seem to have impacted her ability to launch her career.

Meanwhile, Huffman’s youngest daughter 17-year-old Georgia has decided to still take the college path. She will be attending Vassar University in the fall, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Huffman did not ultimately use Singer’s assistance for Georgia because she was caught prior to it being time for the teen to apply. As far whether or not the girls have been able to forgive their mother for what they did, their father says it is still a work in progress.

“After her arrest Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going (in various combinations) for the last few months. There is much to be done, and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress.”

Huffman served only 11 days in federal prison.