Kristen Doute Reacts To Being Left Out Of ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Girls Trip

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute has been left out of another event. It looks like Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Katie Maloney-Schwartz traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah earlier this week to celebrate the 33rd birthday of Katie, and some of their Bravo co-stars weren’t given an invitation. The show is not currently filming, so this will not play out on air, but it gives a sneak peek inside the workings of the women’s friendships off camera.

Kristen was not given an invite to Salt Lake City and recently commented on being left out while catching up with E! News’ Pop of the Morning.

“That sucked,” Kristen noted to the host on January 15.

“Katie’s birthday is tomorrow. So, that’s why I’m guessing that they are there. But you know… it sucks. It’s really sad.”

Kristen appears to have had no idea that the trip was even going down until pictures began popping up on Instagram. It wasn’t just the James Mae founder who wasn’t given an invite, as Ariana Madix and Scheana Marie also noted on social media that they had no idea the trip was occurring either. The two women commented under a fan’s inquiry about their absence on Instagram that they didn’t know the girls were traveling anywhere, but they didn’t say much more than that but didn’t appear to be too hurt by it.

Kristen, Ariana, and Scheana’s absence from the Salt Lake City girls’ trip is reminiscent of last year when Stassi, Katie, Brittany, and Lala all went to Paris, France together without the other three women.

Kristen’s lack of an invite from the trip might hurt a little bit more than Ariana and Scheana’s since the former used to have such a tight bond with Stassi and Katie. The 36-year-old has been estranged from her former besties for quite some time now, and the trio hasn’t been able to work their way back to one another, despite their Witches of WeHo wine business.

“Katie and Stassi, we’re still #itscomplicated,” Kristen also mentioned in her interview.

“We still have wine to sell. Katie and I are still on board. [Stassi] is not trying quite as hard. She’s kind of taken a backseat to that.”

“I think maybe after she gets married and off her high horse she’ll be a little more involved, hopefully in a friendship perhaps. We’ll see,” she concluded.

For now, if Kristen will be invited to Stassi and Beau Clark’s wedding seems to be up in the air, but Stassi did confirm that Scheana and Ariana will be getting an invite.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.