Whoopi Goldberg ‘Did Not Look’ Happy After ABC Meeting Following Abby Huntsman Exit

Whoopi Goldberg met with ABC heads after co-host Abby Huntsman’s surprising exit, and according to Page Six, the View host “did not look” happy at all.

Goldberg met with James Goldston, president of ABC News, and Barbara Fedida, VP of talent, at a New York City restaurant shortly after Huntsman revealed that she was leaving the show.

The meeting was apparently related to new business that Goldberg was pitching, including new documentaries, but the 63-year-old was apparently unhappy that the media wouldn’t leave things alone.

“They were having lunch, and Whoopi did not look happy,” an insider said, adding that “she took off with her private driver, and James walked back to the ABC headquarters.”

“She was unhappy that the media ‘won’t let a b*tch eat in peace,'” the insider added.

The meeting wasn’t related to Huntsman’s exit, the source explained, adding that everyone on the show is worried about leaks right now.

“ABC News is going to be doing documentaries, some of which [Whoopi] is pitching,” the source said.

A spokesperson for the network echoed the information.

“Nothing to see here. They had a nice meal. Someone is trying to create drama where there is none,” they said.

Huntsman announced last week that she was planning on leaving the show for good after appearing on the show for two years. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she had been considering the exit since December and she told viewers of her exit that she wanted to move back to Utah and help her dad run for governor of the state.

But some insiders suggest that there was more to the exit that Huntsman made it seem. One person said that the environment at the show was difficult for her and that she was being treated poorly by some of the castmates.

“She’s felt for a while that things had to change. ABC treated Abby like sh*t, but everyone on the show gets treated like sh*t,” a source said.

It wasn’t just Huntsman who felt that the environment wasn’t as positive as it could be. Apparently, Goldberg was upset with the things going on behind the cameras as well.

Part of that negative environment is reportedly due to behavior by co-host Meghan McCain. One insider said that the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain has created a “toxic” environment on the show and viewers have seen the tension ramp up between the ladies during their panel discussions in recent months.