WWE Rumors: Bray Wyatt Reportedly Advertised To Face Legend At Saudi Arabia Show

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE legend — and current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee — Kane returned to television to declare his interest in entering the Royal Rumble match, before enabling his old tag team partner Daniel Bryan to thwart off the threat of Bray Wyatt. However, the surprise appearance might not be as short-lived as expected for “The Big Red Machine,” as he is reportedly set to face “The Fiend” at the next company event in Saudi Arabia.

As documented by WrestleTalk, a match between “The Fiend” and Kane for the Universal Championship has already been advertised in Saudi Arabia. The big bout will supposedly take place at Super ShowDown, even though the name of the event has yet to be confirmed by WWE.

As the report speculates, however, it’s also possible that the advert is fake. For a start, it promotes the WWE Network, even though the advertisement hasn’t appeared on the streaming service yet, or any other corner of the company’s website for that matter.

Of course, it’s also possible that the match will happen at the show. Kane’s being involved in a segment with Wyatt on last night’s SmackDown hinted towards an inevitable showdown between the two demonic superstars. Furthermore, given that the Saudi Arabian shows tend to host matches involving legendary wrestlers these days, the likelihood of Kane appearing is high.

A match between Kane and Wyatt has been teased for months. During his previous appearance on WWE television, back in September 2019, he was attacked by “The Fiend.” It’s a logical match for Kane to have, and a victory over a legendary performer will help Wyatt’s momentum in the road to WrestleMania.

Kane’s is effectively in the semi-retirement phase of his in-ring career, so his role moving forward will be to put over modern superstars. However, the supernatural characteristics shared by him and Wyatt should make for an interesting storyline, should the match happen as rumored.

While the WWE Universe were happy to see “The Big Red Machine” on television again, his priority appears to be politics these days. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he has ambitions to continue working in local government, though it’s highly unlikely that he’ll ever pursue a presidential election.

Wyatt, on the other hand, will face Wyatt at the Royal Rumble in a Strap Match for the Universal Championship. “The Fiend” is expected to retain the title, but it should still be an entertaining match that will cap off one of the more acclaimed rivalries in WWE in recent times.