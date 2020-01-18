Prosecutors Release Dozens Of Incriminating Emails After Lori Loughlin Accused Them Of Withholding Evidence

Further information has been revealed about how Rick Singer allegedly created false rowing profiles for Loughlin's daughters.

Earlier this month, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s legal team accused the government of withholding information regarding the college admissions scandal that they believe would prove their innocence. In response, prosecutors released dozens of new emails that were not only between them but also involved the alleged mastermind of the scandal, Rick Singer, as well as a former University of Southern California official, according to CNN.

The emails show that Singer was working with a woman named Donna Heinel, who was then employed by USC. He and Heinel were allegedly creating fake rowing profiles for Loughlin’s daughters so they would have a better shot at getting into the school as crew recruits. In one particular email chain cited in CNN‘s report, the two discuss using photos of Loughlin’s older daughter, Isabella, in which it would be difficult to see her up close.

“Donna asked for a picture of her in a boat. Is there a coxswain picture we can use that is tough to see the face since they are sitting online?” Singer asked one of his associates in an email, per the report.

In one section of the profile, Heinel raved about Isabella, calling her an”an earnest, outspoken, incredibly positive-minded coxswain” who “puts extra effort in to everything she does.” Officials from Isabella and her sister Olivia’s high school said the girls, to their knowledge, never participated in rowing.

Heinel has since been fired from the university but has pleaded not guilty in terms of her involvement with this scheme. Singer, on the other hand, has already pleaded guilty and has been working with investigators.

In another email, a different official from the university reportedly reached out to Giannulli in an apparent attempt to get to know his daughter better by giving her a tour of the campus.

Nevertheless, Giannulli brushed him off with a simple “I think we’re all squared away.” He later forwarded the conversation to Loughlin.

“The nicest I’ve been at blowing off somebody,” he joked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli have been dealing with legal issues after allegedly paying Singer $500,000 to get both of their daughters into USC. They have pleaded not guilty to a long list of charges, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to commit bribery, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. They could face decades in prison if they are convicted.