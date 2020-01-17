Hilary Duff Fans Question If She’s Lizzie McGuire In Leather Jacket, Green Plaid Pants & Dr. Martens Boots

For Hilary Duff’s latest Instagram post, her followers are questioning whether Duff is dressed up as her Lizzie McGuire character or just herself.

The “So Yesterday” songstress stunned in a black leather jacket. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted green plaid pants and white Dr. Martens boots with a chunky sole. Duff sported her blond wavy locks down and accessorized herself with a black leather bag that she wore on her shoulder.

In the photo, Duff was photographed from quite far back. She crossed her arms and looked directly at the camera with a smirk on her face. She parted her legs and rocked a chilled-out pose.

Behind her appeared a tall brick building with dwarf statues on platforms that looked like the characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Only five of the dwarfs were visible in the pic. By the entrance had Disney’s signature logo above the alleyway on a creamy/yellow board.

The “Wake Up” entertainer kept her caption very minimal and put three dots spaced out. However, that didn’t seem to bother her fans.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 710 comments, proving to be popular with her 14.3 million followers.

“Lizzie is that you?!!!” one user questioned, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“WE STAN THE QUEEN OF DISNEY! Is your back ok after carrying the Disney Channel on your back after all those years?” another shared.

“YES GET THOSE EPISODES QUEEN,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Is that you Lizzie?” yet another follower asked.

Duff displayed the outfit clearer in a separate Instagram post. The “Come Clean” hitmaker shared a selfie she took in the mirror without the leather jacket. Underneath, she wowed with a long-sleeved top with a floral turtle neck which wasn’t very clear with the jacket over the top. Duff rocked a bold red lip and rested one hand on the plain white wall next to her.

Fans of Lizzie McGuire were thrilled when they heard the show was getting a reboot for 2020. However, Terri Minsky, the showrunner for the upcoming series decided to step down.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, after filming two episodes of the show, Disney Plus decided to put the revival on hiatus as they will now have to look for a new showrunner.

Fans expressed their worries and confusion over the situation and hope the reboot will still take place.

Luckily, Duff’s latest Instagram post is giving them hope.