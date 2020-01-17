NeNe Leakes Denies Spitting On Kenya Moore In ‘RHOA’ Mid-Season Trailer

NeNe Leakes recently took to her Twitter page to set the record straight about spitting on Kenya Moore on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The two cast members have been in a feud with each other all throughout Season 12 of the Bravo show. According to Ok! Magazine, Leakes and Moore came to blows towards the end of the super teaser for the second half of the show’s season. The outlet reports that things became so heated with the two castmates and they both were held back by security. The show’s officers reportedly stepped in after noticing that things could get physical between the two arch enemies. As the two were being separated, a scene from the clip shows that Leakes appeared to have attempted to spit on Moore.

In her tweet, Leakes denied ever attempting to spit on Moore. The Glee alum shared that, while she did move her mouth to seem as if she would spit on Moore, it was never something that she was planning to do. She did say, though, that the former beauty queen was more than deserving of having the act done to her.

“[Kenya] need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin s**t wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment!”

Although she confirmed that she didn’t attempt to spit on Moore, social media commenters did share their opinions on Leakes’ behavior during the scene. Several of RHOA’s viewers decided to sound off under Leakes’ tweet.

“You’ve lost the light sis. Spitting/hitting is never ok. It’s time for you to step back and remember who you were before all of this. You’re no longer any of the reasons we all fell in love with you for in the first beginning,” one follower remarked.

Several other viewers shared that Leakes was “pushing 60” and shouldn’t engage in arguments or physical restraints with Moore. Leakes opted not to respond to the social media banter against her behavior.

The mid-season trailer came just after the “snake” on the show was revealed in RHOA’s latest episode. The Inquisitr previously reported that Leakes’ former friend, Cynthia Bailey, was accused of making harsh comments about Leakes. Once the cast learned that the comments were recorded, they were on the hunt to see who the mole actually was. During a confessional, Leakes revealed that her friend and recent guest on the show, Yovanna Momplaisir, was actually the one who recorded Bailey during one of their outings together.