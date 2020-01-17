Ryan Seacrest’s Vintage Pic Has Social Media Swooning

Ryan Seacrest posted a vintage photo to Instagram that has his social media fans swooning. Fans are thrilled about the image, which shows the host when he was a high school football player.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star joked in the caption that he was waiting to be used by the coach and is still doing so many years later.

Ryan was a former high school football player at Dunwoody High School just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

In the sweet pic, a teenaged Ryan is seen wearing a letterman jacket with his last name sewn over the right breast side of the garment and what appears to be his football number on the left arm. It looks as if he is seated in a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant, and there are a series of parked cars in the background.

Ryan looks happy in the image. His hair is pushed over to the side and the smile that fans know so well from his years as the host of American Idol and his daytime talk show with Kelly Ripa is prominently displayed.

“I grew up playing football and I didn’t have a lot of technique and skill but I. We got really close to a state championship when I was a senior but I fumbled the ball,” he joked to sports radio host Dan Patrick in a recent interview. Dan said he heard the television host “knocked the crap out of people,” prompting Ryan to describe his football history.

Little did that young athlete know at the time that he would become one of the most powerful players in the entertainment industry.

Besides his hosting duties on American Idol and Live, Ryan also hosts and produces Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, hosts red carpet events for E! News, as well as his own daily radio show, produces a line of men’s formal and leisurewear. He also executive produces television series, such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians for E!.

“Beautiful positive soul. The entire attitude of being on a team, sitting on the bench and still having that smile and joy is PRICELESS!! Winning was never important – the attitude is always!!” applauded one follower in the comments section of the Instagram post, noting that the show host gives them inspiration thanks to his positive attitude towards life.

“You so amazing. Love watching the show just because you are in it. You are so talented, humble and funny. You deserve everything you worked hard for. Keep smiling and shining,” noted a second fan.