NBA Rumors: Hawks ‘No Longer Engaging’ Pistons In Talks For Andre Drummond, Per Chris Haynes

After weeks of rumors linking Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond to the Atlanta Hawks, a new report suggests that the latter team is no longer interested in adding the talented big man to their roster.

On Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that the update comes just weeks after the Hawks and Pistons were both “optimistic” about the chances of Drummond heading to Atlanta and giving point guard Trae Young another superstar player to team with. At that time, the Hawks were supposed to receive one of three Detroit players — Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons, or Allen Crabbe — as well as a future first-round selection in exchange for the 6-foot-10-inch big man.

However, with Atlanta having recently sent Crabbe to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for point guard Jeff Teague and guard/forward Treveon Graham, the Hawks, per Haynes’ sources, are “no longer engaging” with the Pistons on a potential trade for Drummond. As he added, the team is now “seeking to remain patient” and hoping to upgrade its roster via the draft and free agency, rather than by making a blockbuster deal ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

Andre Drummond really threw the ball off Gafford's head ???? pic.twitter.com/KaBrQLQK9G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2020

Despite the Hawks’ purported change of plans, the Pistons are still hoping to deal Drummond before the trade deadline in order to avoid losing him via free agency this summer, Haynes noted. The 26-year-old, who is currently averaging 17.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks for Detroit, is expected to decline the optional final year on his contract, which will pay him $28.8 million in the 2020-21 season if he opts in. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, the New York Knicks are among the other teams that have been rumored to be interested in Drummond.

As the Pistons currently rank 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-27 record, the team is expected to be a seller leading up to the trade deadline, with a few other players that might also find themselves on the trading block in the coming weeks. These may include guards Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway, who have purportedly caught the eye of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, the Hawks have recently been playing better since third-year power forward John Collins returned from a 25-game suspension, but still have the Eastern Conference’s worst record with just nine wins and 32 losses. Per Haynes’ sources, the team is reportedly considering other options, including Steven Adams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, as it hopes to surround Young and Collins with a quality starting center.