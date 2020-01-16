NFL Rumors: Carolina Panthers To Trade Cam Newton In March

The era of Cam Newton in Carolina appears to finally be coming to an end.

Even though the NFL playoffs are still going strong, there are some teams already looking ahead to the offseason and 2020 regular season. The Carolina Panthers already have a new head coach in Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator in former LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, but who will lead the team on the field? According to rumors flying around right now, it won’t be Cam Newton as he will be traded by sometime in March.

Since 2011, it has been Newton who has been under center for the majority of the plays for the Carolina Panthers. In 2019, that all changed due to injuries which caused the veteran quarterback to miss 14 regular season games and Kyle Allen primarily took over at the position.

With the end of the 2019 season, the Panthers have made some drastic changes with former Baylor head coach Matt Rhule being hired to replace Ron Rivera. Since the NCAA National Championship, Brady has been hired as offensive coordinator and as fans saw with Joe Burrow at LSU, he can make quarterbacks into Heisman Trophy winners.

According to Ian Rapoport, it won’t be former NFL MVP Cam Newton working under the guidance of Rhule and Brady. While on CBS Sports Radio, Rapoport stated that he expects the Panthers to trade Newton at some point in March.

So what happens to Cam Newton in Carolina? Ian Rapoport tells me he expects the Panthers to trade him in March. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/MAHDjLbOcd — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 15, 2020

Cam Newton played in the first two games of the 2019 season before being shut down due a foot injury suffered in the preseason. He was replaced by Kyle Allen and it was thought he’d return at some point in the season, but that was before being placed on injured reserve in early November as reported by the official website of the Carolina Panthers.

Before the 2018 season, Newton had missed a mere three starts in his career. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said that his foot injury would just need time.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot. He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury.”

With Newton set to count for $21.1 million against the salary cap in 2020, it appears as if Carolina is ready to move on. Once they know he is healthy enough, it is expected that the Panthers will work on trading him away to a quarterback-hungry team.

For now, it’s not known who could possibly step up and go after Cam Newton, but the Carolina Panthers appear ready to deal him. Until he’s officially place on the NFL trading block, this should be taken as a rumor, but the new coaching staff will likely have another quarterback leading the team in 2020.