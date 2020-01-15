‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Showrunner Teases Character Development Each Main Character

Season 2 of 'The Witcher' will further explore the characters of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix’s huge epic fantasy hit, The Witcher, has already been renewed for a second season, with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich having an overall seven-season arc planned so far. However, she recently provided new details regarding how each of the main characters will develop in Season 2.

In an interview with Business Insider, Hissrich gave out some fantastic teasers regarding the main characters, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Cirilla “Ciri” (Freya Allen), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra).

Firstly, for viewers who were curious about Geralt’s backstory and how he became a Witcher, Season 2 will delve into this further.

“You’ll get to know where [Geralt] came from and why he is the person he is in Season 1,” Hissrich said.

Season 1 of The Witcher saw Geralt in search of Ciri, the child granted to him via the Law of Surprise, with the pair finally meeting up at the very end. Ciri, who had seen her family destroyed, will “not [be] looking backward anymore or looking back at her family in Cintra anymore.”

“She’s trying to build a new family,” Hissrich revealed.

As for the other main character, Yennefer, the showrunner shared that Season 2 will see this character “dealing with the Battle of Sodden.”

The season concluded on an unknown element for Yennefer after she managed to release a massive amount of magic during the battle. This risk will have consequences moving forward into the next episode of The Witcher.

“She took a big risk at the end with that firepower, and it doesn’t work out so well for her,” said Hissrich.

Season 2 will also occur in a much more linear manner than the first one. Hissrich explained that Season 1 had to be laid out in this manner in order to explore all of the main character’s stories.

“The Battle of Sodden has happened, we’ve seen Yennefer’s participation in it, and Geralt has found Ciri. So they’re all in the same time and place when we start Season 2.”

However, the showrunner did note that flashbacks will be used in Season 2 in order to show more of the backstory required to move things forward.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.