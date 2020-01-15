‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Is Dating A Friend Of Tom Schwartz After Split From Brian Carter

Kristen Doute just dropped the news.

Kristen Doute has a new many in her life after splitting from on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Carter last September.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on January 14, per YouTube, the Vanderpump Rules star shared the news of her new romance, explaining that while she and her mystery man aren’t yet official, he is quite close to their group and is actually one of the best friends of her longtime co-star and friend Tom Schwartz.

“I kind of am [dating]… I did just start talking to someone but I don’t have a boyfriend,” Doute explained to the outlet. “It is not a [Bravolebrity]. It’s someone that we’re all friends with. He may have been in the background [of Vanderpump Rules] at some point, somewhere, but he’s one of [Tom Schwartz]’s best friends.”

Doute then said that she hasn’t put a label on her new relationship but admitted that she and the unnamed gentlemen are sleeping together, dating, and likely only seeing one another.

As for the thoughts of Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney, who used to be one of Doute’s best friends, Doute said that while Maloney hasn’t yet asked her point-blank whether or not the two of them are dating, she appears to be in the know about what is going on between them, especially after the mystery man attended the premiere party with Doute and the rest of the cast in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Continuing on, Doute said that when it comes to dating, it’s hard to trust people’s intentions for wanting to date her. After all, some people want to be seen on the show, while others are completely against the idea.

While Doute’s new flame won’t be seen at all during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, due to the fact that she allegedly reconciled briefly with Carter at the end of the season, fans could be meeting him during Season 9 if all goes well between them. In fact, it they are still dating when production begins on the new season this summer, he could be featured in a full-time role because he is so close with other cast members of the series.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute will be seen fighting back against speculation into whether or not she would be allowing Carter to move into her new house during tonight’s new episode as she moves into her new place with the help of co-stars Maloney and Jax Taylor.