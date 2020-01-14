Gina Kirschenheiter Slams Rumor Claiming She Was Not Asked To Return To ‘RHOC’ For Season 15

Kirschenheiter slammed a report on Instagram.

Gina Kirschenheiter is speaking out after a rumor from Radar Online days ago suggested that she hadn’t yet been offered a chance to return to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After seeing rumors begin to swirl in regard to her potential firing, Kirschenheiter shared a screenshot of Andy Cohen denying the report on Twitter, claiming that “no contracts have even gone out,” and told her fans and followers that there was no need for them to worry about not seeing her on Season 15.

“Don’t worry guys. All good,” Kirschenheiter wrote in a caption with the screenshot of Cohen’s Twitter post on January 14.

Kirschenheiter also added that “rumors [are] toxic” before seemingly confirming she would be brought back to her full-time role by sharing an orange emoji with her online fans, as well as the show’s hashtag.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County well know, Kirschenheiter was brought to the Bravo reality series in 2018 for the series’ 13th season and continued to appear in a full-time role through Season 14, which aired in 2019. However, while a few of the series’ stars, including Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have appeared to be filming in Southern California in recent days, Kirschenheiter has been spending time in Costa Rica with her boyfriend Travis Mullen and Vicki Gunvalson has been enjoying a vacation in Puerto Vallarta with her fiancé Steve Lodge.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Radar Online claimed on Sunday that The Real Housewives of Orange County cast had received their contract renewal offers for Season 15 and noted that Gunvalson had not regained her full-time position on the series and had instead been invited back as a “friend” once again.

An insider then suggested that Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Kelly Dodd had all been confirmed as “housewives” while claiming that Kirschenheiter’s future with the network was still up in the air.

“Gina could get something last hour but she wasn’t sent a pickup with the rest of the ladies,” the insider disclosed.

Although Kirschenheiter and Gunvalson don’t appear to have started filming for The Real Housewives of Orange County quite yet, that doesn’t mean they won’t be included in the new season. In fact, just last year — as the cast began filming Season 14 — Gunvalson was on vacation with Lodge but ultimately returned to Orange County, where she began filming the series with her co-stars.