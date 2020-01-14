‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Sharon Gets The Results

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, January 14 brings Lily to Genoa City for a visit. Plus, Billy tells Victoria another considerable lie, Sharon waits for her biopsy results, and Tessa and Tanner work on a new song.

Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) met at Society, and she revealed that she hadn’t even talked to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) yet. During their discussion, Devon told Mariah to focus on signing new clients, and Mariah thought that was a hint that she wasn’t working hard enough. Meanwhile, on Tanner’s (Chase Coleman) private jet, he and Tessa worked on a song together. They talked about the tour, and Tessa claimed she’s drama-free, which Tanner appreciated. Then, Mariah called, and Tessa was happy to hear from her girlfriend.

At Crimson Lights, Lily (Christel Khalil) and Jill (Jess Walton) caught up with each other. Lily told Jill that the twins were in Europe with Cane (Daniel Goddard), and Jill suggested that Lily join them. However, Lily admitted that she has moved on and is dating again. Jill told her they’d always be family. When Jill ranted about Colin (Tristan Rogers), Lily reassured her that nobody blamed her for Colin’s actions.

Later, Lily went to Devon’s penthouse, and they discussed life. She asked about Devon’s search for Colin, and he mentioned that he has a few leads. She realized that Devon wasn’t interested in discussing the investigation. Lily asked if Devon still suspected that Cane was in on it, and he admitted that he suspects Cane. Lily worried about what her brother would do if he found out that Cane was part of Colin’s scam. Devon vowed he wouldn’t have any mercy, and Lily said she hoped that her brother would allow Cane to make it right. In fact, Devon told Lily that Cane has already had enough chances and that if he or Amanda (Mishael Morgan) turned out to be involved, he would make sure they paid.

At Newman Enterprises, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talked about Victoria’s worries about Billy (Jason Thompson). Nikki told her daughter that she’s the only one who could decide if moving forward with Billy is worth it. While Victoria felt it is worth it, she admitted that she’s exhausted. Meanwhile, Billy met up with Amanda at The Grand Phoenix. Amanda worried that her association with Colin would keep her from getting clients, and Billy reassured her. Then, Billy mentioned that he might have overpromised when he told Victoria that he would be her rock. Amanda encouraged Billy to talk to Victoria about everything. Later, at home, Victoria confronted Billy about the receipt she found for the dive bar, and he said that he’d taken clients there for a drink.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) were at Crimson Lights, and he suggested a trip to Miami. Sharon put him off, and then she went home. Her phone rang, and she got her biopsy results. Rey came in and asked Sharon to go for a walk, and she said she would, but that she had something to tell him.