‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Responds After Being Accused Of Having A ‘Boozy’ Meal In Sag Harbor

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out about a recent rumor suggesting she isn't drinking responsibly.

Luann de Lesseps recently said that she’s been “drinking responsibly” after completing probation last year. However, according to a new report, that may not have been the case over the weekend, when the Real Housewives of New York City star allegedly took part in a boozy meal in Sag Harbor.

After completing her probation, which banned her from drinking alcohol, de Lesseps and a friend were seen enjoying a meal a bit too much, according to a Page Six report. As the outlet explained, the cabaret star and her friend allegedly took things so far that they couldn’t figure out how to call for an Uber, catching a ride home with a complete stranger instead.

While the report was quite shocking, de Lesseps denied being unable to call an Uber. She said that she and her friend had simply decided to get a ride from her neighbor — not a stranger — because the Uber would have taken nearly 20 minutes.

“I was having dinner with a friend. When we ordered an Uber to go home, it said it would be 18 minutes,” de Lesseps told the outlet Monday. “My neighbor was just finishing dinner too, and she was gracious enough to offer me a ride home. I love my neighbors!”

According to the report, de Lesseps didn’t deny that she was drinking.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will recall, de Lesseps was arrested in late 2017 for disorderly conduct after she was discovered trespassing in someone’s hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida, just months after her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr. came to an end.

De Lesseps was also accused of getting physical with the arresting officer.

Earlier this month, during an interview with People magazine, de Lesseps confirmed that she returned to drinking but was doing so in a responsible manner — and only on occasion.

“I’ve learned a great deal about myself, and I’m in a very good place and finally back in the driver’s seat,” de Lesseps explained at the time. “I’m toasting to a happy new year ahead!”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, de Lesseps was required to check in with a probation officer, attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and to undergo alcohol testing while she was on probation.

Since completing probation, de Lesseps has been filming for the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is expected to air on Bravo sometime in the coming months.