Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Ready To Have A Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been having some ups and downs lately, but apparently the couple is finally at a better place. In fact, things are so good that Radar Online reports the makeup mogul has decided that it’s time to have a second child.

Travis and Kylie ended their relationship in October, but since then, they’ve often hung out and have been spending time raising their daughter Stormi together. Now it seems as though she has decided that he’s the best option for her at this point in her life.

“Kylie’s convinced herself there’s no better option out there than Travis, who totally gets her and is a perfect dad as well as someone who can cope with her fame levels,” the source revealed.

In fact, the couple is allegedly trying to figure out how to reunite their family so that they can add one more to the bunch.

“Things are still being worked out in terms of Travis moving back in, but they’re both set on making this reunion work for the long-term and giving Stormi a sibling ASAP,” the source said.

The pair have been reportedly hanging out and flirting lately, getting together for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Halloween. Travis even recently told a reporter that he would always love Kylie. It’s not the first time that Travis has indicated that he isn’t ready to let go of his baby mom. As The Inquisitr previously reported, sources said that Travis has been pushing for more in the relationship, but Kylie has been keeping him at a distance, something that Travis blamed on “outside voices.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently is beginning to feel the same way.

“Kylie says their split was just a minor bump along the way and that this is the man she with whom she wants to grow old — and have at least one more kid,” the source added.

If Kylie is eager to have another kid, it could be, in part, driven by the fact that her first child recently turned two years old. Kylie posted a picture of her pregnant with baby Stormi last week expressing disbelief that her little baby was already two. Unsurprisingly, some fans were convinced that the star was trying to subtly suggest that she was pregnant yet again.

Now, the unnamed source is adding fuel to the rumors that the Kylie Cosmetics owner is ready to expand her family.