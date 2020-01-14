Chrissy Metz Says Weight-Loss Journey Is About ‘Progress, Not Perfection’

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz says her weight-loss journey is about “progress, not perfection” in a revealing new interview published by Good Housekeeping magazine. The actress shows a rare honesty about her ongoing journey to overall wellness and talked about what she hopes will be a lifetime of positive changes moving forward.

The actress revealed that although she has battled weight issues, she has since come to realize several very important aspects regarding her relationship with food.

Chrissy has found that she doesn’t have to “beat myself up if I have XYZ food.”

She noted in the magazine interview that she has found herself using food not as fuel but as a way to self-soothe, searching for crunchy foods when angry or ice cream to calm down. The actress is on a continued journey to change her perspective towards understanding her feelings and attempting to be aware of why she is craving certain things and doing other things to deal with her feelings instead of eating.

Chrissy said to Good Housekeeping that she is attempting to remain focused on her goals and encourages her fans to do the same.

“So often if something isn’t perfect, we go ‘I quit!’ That’s not conducive to forward progress, and it’s really about progress, not perfection. If we were perfect, we wouldn’t have anything to attain or achieve,” she remarked to the publication.

In the in-depth interview, Chrissy also talked about battling negativity, overcoming adversity and other topics where she gives the magazine’s readers very sound advice.

Sharing her wishes for a prosperous new year, the actress posted to her Instagram account a series of nine images that encapsulated some of her most important moments of 2019 and wished her followers an amazing upcoming twelve months of “happiness and wholeness” as seen in the images posted above.

As the actress moves forward into the remaining episodes of filming the current season of This Is Us, fans will see Chrissy work on some of her most emotionally raw material yet.

Fans are rallying around Chrissy’s character of Kate more than ever as she continues her life journey alongside husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) whom she realized is dealing with his anxiety by compulsively exercising and using a new batch of friends to provide him with the emotional support he believes he is not getting from his wife.

In the first part of the show’s current fourth season, viewers continued to learn more about Kate’s journey from childhood into adulthood, her relationship with her brothers Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and learning she had a hearing disabled son, Jack. Fans continue to support the character as she faces what appears to be her toughest challenge, how to fix her broken marriage as the show moves forward.

This Is Us returns to NBC beginning tonight at 9 p.m. EST.