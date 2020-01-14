‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Hannah Ann & Kelsey’s Insane Champagne Fight

Fans of the ABC dating show tuned in for the highly-promoted blowout between two of Peter Weber's women.

The Bachelor fans are speaking out in the aftermath of “Champagne-Gate.” The highly-teased fight between Peter Weber’s contestants Kelsey Weier and Hannah Ann Sluss is already going down as one of the most iconic moments in Bachelor history.

Fans of the ABC dating show saw the drama play out on Monday night when Kelsey set up a romantic backdrop for some one-on-one time with Peter, which included a bottle of expensive birthday champagne she had been saving for more than a year. But Hannah Ann, Peter’s pretty first impression rose recipient, moved in on the cozy setup and settled down to sip the spirits with The Bachelor star, as previously shared in a spoiler posted by The Inquisitr.

It’s no surprise that Kelsey went ballistic and flipped out on the frontrunner and accused her of stealing her bottle of Dom Perignon. Hannah Ann denied that she knew the bottle was brought in by Kelsey, but the argument blew up into a tear-filled showdown. At one point Kelsey called Hannah “fake” and slammed her “pretty princess” routine.

It turns out the whole thing was a production mixup, so Peter quickly tried to calm Kelsey down by sitting down with her with the totally cheap bottle of champagne that Hannah Ann was supposed to have used. When Kelsey sipped from the much cheaper bottle of suds, the drink exploded in her mouth and all over her face.

On Twitter, Bachelor fans reacted to the epic moment, as can be seen below. Some fans accused The Bachelor producers of putting out the extra bottle of champagne — and even shaking it up — to drum up drama on the ABC reality show. Others predicted Kelsey’s future on the summertime spinoff Bachelor in Paradise and asked resident bartender Wells Adams to be sure to shake up Kelsey’s drink this summer in Mexico.

so you’re telling me…..kelsey saved a special bottle of champagne for over a year and the producers told hannah ann to drink it with peter knowing it’s gonna create drama THE DEVIL WORKS HARD BUT THE BACHELOR PRODUCERS WORK HARDER #TheBachelor — althea. (@sanasdick) January 14, 2020

The champagne in the face scene is the BEST scene on the show period. Don’t need to watch the rest of the season now. #bachelor — Emily Isler Pence (@EmilyIsler) January 14, 2020

Dear @WellsAdams, please shake her champagne bottle every night at Paradise #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/djPUN5hg26 — The Bachelor Critic (@BachCritic) January 14, 2020

Kelsey also poked fun at the moment on Instagram. The blonde beauty posted a pic of her sipping from a champagne glass and joked that she won’t sip from the bottle anymore when drinking the cheap stuff.

In the comments section to Kelsey’s post, fans commiserated with The Bachelor beauty and noted that spoiler blogger Steve Carbone said producers were behind the whole thing.

“I’m sorry you had to go through that,” one fan wrote to Kelsey. “Reality Steve said that it was producer-driven.”

Producer-driven or hilarious accident, ABC had plenty of fun promoting “Champagne-Gate.” After a funny teaser for the scene was posted on The BachelorInstagram page, franchise alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote, “Might be the best segment in Bachelor history.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.n. on ABC.