January Jones Admits She Dated ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall After He Slid Into Her DMs

The 'Mad Men' star finally comes clean about her relationship with 'The Bachelor' bad boy.

January Jones has finally confirmed that she dated The Bachelor. Two years after rumors swirled that she linked to Bachelor star Nick Viall, the Mad Men alum told Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she did indeed date the ABC reality star two years ago.

During the podcast chat, Jones, 42, revealed that it was Viall who made the first after he heard her badmouth him in interviews when he was The Bachelor, according to Us Weekly.

“Then Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind.’ And I squealed! I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … I was like, ‘I hate that guy!'” Jones told Shepard.

The blonde beauty admitted that her sister talked her into meeting up with the bad boy Bachelor. Jones, who is a superfan of The Bachelor franchise, said she finally agreed to meet up Viall for drinks and ended up having a “good” time with him as she grilled him about the rose-filled reality show.

“We went on a couple dates and then … yeah,” the Emmy-nominated actress told the podcast of her relationship with Viall.

Jones went on to say that while she learned some juicy scoops about The Bachelor behind-the-scenes, she was most impressed to find that Viall had more depth to him than she saw on TV.

“He was cast as the quote-unquote ‘villain,’ but he was actually … he had a bit of a brain, you know? So there was something else there,” the Mad Men star said.

January Jones’ comments come less than a week after Nick Viall posted a photo of the two of them to Instagram, with a cheeky comment that he wishes January’s agent would have let her be a contestant on his season of The Bachelor back in 2017.

Several celebrity friends from The Bachelor and the Dancing With the Stars franchise commented on the photo, which shows the “exes” smiling and standing arm in arm.

“Sooooo is this an ‘Instagram official’ post?” asked former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky.

“I’m liking this,” wrote Viall’s Dancing With the Stars pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“I ship this,” added DWTS veteran Rumer Willis.

In response, Nick noted that January helped him recap the first night of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor on his podcast “The Viall Files.” On the podcast, The Bachelor veteran added that he and January are good still friends.