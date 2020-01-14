WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Announcer Might Have Blasted ‘Monday Night Raw’ Segments In Latest Tweets

In a series of tweets posted during this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown announcer Corey Graves appeared to be expressing his disgust at some of the segments that aired on the red brand’s show, a new report suggests.

As explained by Wrestling Inc., the first post in question was submitted just as Bobby Lashley was facing Rusev in singles action on this week’s Raw. This was a match eventually won by the former, thus setting up a mixed tag team match on next week’s episode of the show, where Lashley and Lana will be teaming up against Rusev and Liv Morgan. While Graves didn’t go into any details, his tweet reportedly suggested that “no one cares” about the divisive feud, while also promoting the next installment of his After the Bell podcast.

Graves’ second tweet went up shortly before Raw went off the air, and appeared to be of a more “cryptic” nature, the publication noted. It wasn’t clear, however, whether the color commentator was referring to this week’s episode in general or the closing “Fist Fight” match, where Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain beat Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show with the unexpected help of Buddy Murphy.

“Wow. F*** this. Fire me. I’m already fired,” Graves was quoted as saying.

It’s not yet clear whether there’s a chance he will be sanctioned by WWE for making those comments, but Graves has had a recent history of publicly speaking his mind about how certain superstars have been booked on Monday Night Raw. As quoted by Fightful, the announcer openly complained last month about 10-time former women’s champion Charlotte Flair’s status on the red brand, opining that she had “never felt less important” in the angle where she constantly was in search for a partner to face the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions, the Kabuki Warriors.

About one month prior to that episode, Graves also criticized WWE’s booking of Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, calling out the company for its tendency to have them win quick squash matches over local enhancement talents instead of putting them in rivalries against established tag teams.

As of this writing, Graves has not posted any follow-up tweets, nor has he provided additional context for the comments he made late on Monday night. However, Wrestling Inc. speculated that he might shed light on these remarks later on this week, during the next episode of After the Bell on the WWE Podcast Network.