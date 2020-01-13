Donald Trump Tweets Doctored Image Of Nancy Pelosi In Hijab After She Criticized His Iran Policy

President Donald Trump has been targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a series of angry tweets, including one that shows a doctored image of her and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in traditional Islamic clothing in front of an Iranian flag, according to Mediaite.

Trump retweeted the image, which came from an anonymous account that has posted a great deal of pro-Trump and anti-Iranian messages, along with a tweet responding to Pelosi’s statement that no matter what happens in the Senate impeachment trial, he has been impeached for life.

“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!” he wrote.

While he wasn’t specific about what had caused this latest round of attacks against the Democratic leaders, Nancy Pelosi spoke with ABC News on Sunday, as The Inquisitr previously reported, where she pointed out that Trump’s administration would forever be tainted by the stain of impeachment.

“This president is impeached for life regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell,” Pelosi said. “There is nothing the Senate can do to ever erase that.”

The statement clearly upset the president, judging by his response.

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020

Pelosi has been openly critical of Trump’s decision to attack and kill Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike outside the Baghdad airport in Iraq. Soleimani was a prominent military leader in Iran and many, including Pelosi, felt that the attack could destabilize an already tense situation in the Middle East. The choice to attack Soleimani has been highlighted in recent days after it was revealed that Trump had been plotting the strike for months, contradicting his administration’s statement that they chose to kill Soleimani because there was an “imminent” attack being plotted by the military leader.

Over recent days, millions of Iranians have reportedly protested his killing. The House Speaker added that there were a variety of reasons that people in Iran were taking to the streets to protest, a reference to the protests over Iran’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 167 civilians, resulting in protests against the Iranian regime.

Trump seemingly addressed that statement with several other tweets and retweets, several of which featured the hashtag “#NancyPelosiFakeNews” after RNC Research incorrectly tweeted that Pelosi was dismissing the protests in Iran against the regime.