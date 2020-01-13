Jana Duggar & Twin Brother John David Get Lots Of Love On Their 30th Birthdays

Jana Duggar and John David Duggar just turned 30 years old on January 12. The twins not only wished each other a happy birthday, but they both got loads of love from friends, family members, and Counting On fans.

Later in the day, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared some photos of their second and third-born children on Instagram. A couple of the photos were them as babies and there was a recent one with the siblings in matching brown sweaters. The lengthy post depicted the unique personalities that the two grew up with compared to how they are now. John David was described as being the quiet one when they were kids, while Jana was said to be the louder one.

Some fans find it hard to believe that either one of the twins is loud. One word someone described them is “mellow.” Others agreed that they both seem to be on the quiet side. That’s why the next statement kind of threw some of their followers off.

“You two must have rubbed off on each other a bit over the years, because I can see how you’re each becoming more like the other!” the post said.

They also went on to gush over each of them separately. They sent a shout out to Jana Duggar for her expertise in interior decorating and the care that she shows. For John David, they raved about his creativity and encouraging words he gives to others.

Many birthday wishes were sent their way from others as well. Jana’s BFF, Laura DeMasie, shared her love on her Instagram for her longtime friend. The snapshot that she posted had not only the two girls side-by-side, but also Jessa Duggar with her youngest child, Ivy Jane. It looks like it is a pretty recent photo of the women.

John David’s wife, Abbie Duggar, hopped on the social media platform on Sunday as well to give her husband some birthday love.

“Happy Birthday John!!! You are the love of my life! Thank you for making my dreams come true,” she wrote.

The couple just had their first baby, a girl named Grace Annette, on January 7. Jana Duggar sent out her own sweet message to her brother, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr, mentioning how she finally got their twin vibe going when his daughter was born. She revealed how joyful she was when the big event happened.

There may be even more birthday wishes from other family members coming their way before their special day is over.