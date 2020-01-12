Anna Duggar And Her Daughters Rock Matching Dresses In Family Photo

Jill Duggar loved her sister-in-law's choice of coordinated dresses.

Anna Duggar‘s two oldest daughters dressed up like mini versions of their mom for a family photo shoot. On Sunday, the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared a snapshot of the girls rocking the same conservative dress as their mother.

In the family photo, Anna, 31, was pictured wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved maxi dress with a pleated skirt and a crocheted lace top. The lace was see-through, but the dress included a white lining. The feminine garment also had high neckline that kept Anna’s collarbones covered up. The mother of six completed her ensemble with a pair of gray suede boots.

Anna wore her long, caramel-colored hair parted to the side. She sported a light application of makeup that included mascara and a pale pink lip.

Two of Anna’s daughters, 10-year-old Mackynzie and 4-year-old Meredith, were wearing mini versions of their mom’s dress. Meredith was even rocking a pair of gray slouchy ankle boots that resembled her mother’s footwear. However, while Anna’s hair was unadorned, Meredith was sporting a dark blue bow.

Like her younger sister, Mackynzie had her hair partially pulled back. However, no bow was visible in the older girl’s hair, and she was wearing her long locks curled instead of straight. Mackynzie also dared to be different by rocking a pair of pink ankle boots with her ensemble.

Anna was holding her youngest daughter, 1-month-old Maryella, in her arms. The baby girl was wrapped in a fluffy white blanket, and she was rocking a white headband adorned with a big bow.

Unlike Anna and her non-infant daughters, the male members of the family — Josh, 31, Michael, 8, Marcus, 6, and Mason, 2 — weren’t wearing matching clothing.

Anna didn’t designate her post as an ad, but she did tag Ivy City Co., the clothing brand that designed her and her daughters’ matching dresses. Her caption also included a Sunday greeting and a Bible verse.

Over the span of a few hours, Anna’s family photo racked up over 54,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Aww! Love the dresses!” wrote her sister-in-law, Jill.

“You have a beautiful family! Love y’all’s dresses!!!” another fan wrote.

There were also quite a few comments about the size of Anna’s family.

“I don’t know how you do it. Being an awesome mom with 6 kids!! I get overwhelmed and tired with 3. Yall look lovely,” remarked one admirer.

One of Anna’s followers asked her how she deals with “sleep regressions,” and she shared some advice that she was given by her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar.

“Sleep when baby sleeps… or if I’m desperate I will drink coffee. Michelle has often said, ‘coffee is like a nap in a cup for a busy mom!'” Anna wrote.

Anna isn’t the only member of the Duggar family who likes to dress her children up in matching outfits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessa Duggar recently shared a photo of her two sons, 4-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry, wearing the same maroon shirt with an image of a cartoon teddy bear on it. Their father, Ben Seewald, was also pictured wearing a maroon shirt, but his was missing the bear.