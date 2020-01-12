Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Ageless Figure In Tight White Jeans And Tank Top As She Previews Super Bowl Performance

Jennifer Lopez is showing that she’s still got it at age 50 — and giving her fans a glimpse of a big performance to come.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of herself rocking a pair of white jeans and a white tank top, showing off her incredible physique. The picture also encouraged fans to check out Lopez’s TikTok page to see a sneak peek of her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

The snap was a huge hit with JLo’s fans, racking up close to 2 million likes in less than an hour and garnering scores of supportive comments.

“Gorgeous pic,” one person wrote.

“Love this picture. One of my favorites. Wow just wow! Gorgeous,” another added.

Lopez used the revealing picture to help hype up her appearance, which she has been promoting for the past few weeks, ever since it was announced that she would be performing. As Yahoo! Lifestyle noted, part of the look Jen shared on Sunday is from shoe maven Chloe Gosselin, who designed the 4.7-inch white heels that the singer rocked in the picture.

The report noted that the 35-year-old Gosselin has a big following among celebrities, including Emma Roberts and Olivia Munn. Lopez has rocked her looks in the past as well.

It’s not clear if fans will see the all-white look during the Super Bowl halftime show, but Lopez has already given fans an idea of what they might see. As Lopez said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she was planning some kind of collaboration with fellow performer Shakira and told fans they would get to see a bigger show than she’s able to put on when she’s on tour.

“You get to have, like, this big production. Like, you don’t get to do that on tour. You know, everything’s, like, budget conscious. And you can do this. And you can do that. And it’s a different experience,” said Lopez, who compared getting the gig to winning an Oscar. “And I think it’s just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. And then I don’t know. There’s just something exhilarating about it.”

Lopez added that fans would get to see a very upbeat performance at the Super Bowl, with two Latin artists getting ready to “bring that flavor” to the show in Miami, including some songs in Spanish.