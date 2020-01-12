Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Will Return To Co-Host The Golden Globes For The Fourth Time In 2021

Actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will officially return to host the Golden Globes for the fourth time in 2021, reports Variety.

Their first co-hosting appearance was at the 2013 Golden Globes. They went on to host two more times before stating their third time, in 2015, would be their last. The two successful women appear to have changed their minds as they have agreed to take over hosting duties for next year’s Globes.

Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions, was quoted saying, “Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen.”

This news follows on the heels of Ricky Gervais‘s polarizing performance as host of the 2020 Golden Globes last weekend. The British comedian returned for the fifth time and made several pointed jabs at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Hollywood as a whole. He repeatedly stated that the January 5 show would be his last.

Many people were turned off by Gervais’s surly attitude, while others found his brutal honesty refreshing.

On social media, fans of Poehler and Fey were delighted by the news of their impending return. However, a large number of people were upset that the HFPA opted to choose hosts who had already done the job multiple times, stating that they would rather see people that haven’t done it before getting a chance.

“[W]e all know it’s gonna be better than [R]icky [G]ervais easily,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I would actually rather we didn’t go back to Tina and Amy as Golden Globe hosts. Time for someone new again,” tweeted another person.

“Those shows don’t need hosts. Cut the bulk of the time. Just hand out the awards and be done with it,” advised a third viewer.

“We need host[s] willing to have fun. Ricky just had a chip on his shoulder,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Before the sitcom veterans get busy writing their opening monologue for the 2021 show, they’ve got several other projects to finish. Fey will serve as executive producer on an upcoming NBC comedy starring Ted Danson. She also co-created the series.

Elsewhere, Poehler is currently executive producing the Netflix series Russian Doll, and NBC’s Making It. Both television shows were recently renewed.

In contrast to the Golden Globes sticking with tried and true hosts, the Academy Awards has decided to remain hostless for the second year in a row. A host has not yet been chosen for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.