‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Have Put Baby Plans On Hold

Since they announced their engagement well over a year ago, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been bombarded with questions regarding their plans to start a family. The duo has been very vocal about wanting a family and admits that babies are definitely in their future, and many fans (and stars) of Vanderpump Rules felt 2019 or 2020 would be the year when they would announce they were pregnant. The couple tied the knot in June of last year, and reportedly started trying for a little one for a month, but have recently put their plans on hold.

Jax and Brittany appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the Season 7 premiere this past Tuesday and discussed their wedding and their plans for starting a family moving forward. It looks like the duo has a very specific reason for putting things on hold, according to The Daily Dish.

“We went and started [trying for] one month, and then Stassi [Schroeder] and Lala [Kent]’s weddings and we’re in it, so that’s a problem,” Jax said.

When host Andy Cohen commented that the couple shouldn’t plan the starting of their family around someone else’s wedding, Brittany reiterated why it was the decision they came to.

“OK, the short version is that we’re trying to make sure that we can make it to Italy for Stassi’s wedding and I’m not stuck back home because I’m too pregnant, so we’re trying to plan it out,” Brittany explained. “But yes, babies: I want babies!”

Brittany also joked that she didn’t want to be like Phoebe Buffay on Friends when she couldn’t make it to Ross Gellar’s wedding in London because she was too pregnant to travel. Since Stassi is getting married in Italy this October, Brittany’s rationale actually makes a whole lot of sense.

“I don’t care to be pregnant; I don’t want to be so pregnant where I’m stuck like Phoebe on Friends and can’t go to her best friend’s wedding,” Brittany laughed.

Lala’s wedding is a few months ahead of Stassi’s, taking place on April 18 in Newport Beach, California. It’s safe to say the big reason the couple is waiting is more so because of Stassi’s nuptials than Lala’s based on time and location.

While they admitted they are taking a break from baby-making, a recent tweet from Jax suggests it might actually happen quite soon. When a fan tweeted that he would be shopping for nursery furniture, Jax’s response had some fans guessing if plans were really on hold.

“I’ll be doing that soon as well,” he tweeted with a blushing emoji.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.