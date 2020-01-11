AEW News: Inner Circle Member Poses For Picture With Former WWE Superstar

Luke Harper is currently serving his 90-day no-compete clause following his release from WWE, but all signs point to him joining All Elite Wrestling in the near future. The latest hint came courtesy of Sammy Guevara’s Instagram account, where the Inner Circle member shared a photo alongside the former Intercontinental Champion.

In the picture, both wrestlers are standing with their backs to the camera, sporting Corpus Christie IceRays jerseys with their surnames on the back. Harper’s jersey depicts the surname of his WWE character, even though he recently changed his social media profiles to Brodie Lee, which is the in-ring moniker he intends to use going forward.

It’s entirely possible that both performers were just hanging out at a hockey game together, as it’s not uncommon for wrestlers to be friends outside of the ring. At the same time, the photo has fueled further speculation that Harper is on his way to the upstart company.

After being released by WWE, Marty Scurll also shared a photo of he and Harper together, suggesting that the pair could be allies in the company down the line. Scurll is also expected to join AEW in the near future, and he might see Harper as a potential candidate for his Villain Club stable.

However, Harper also has a fan in the form of AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, who recently opened up about the possibility of the company signing him. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Rhodes said that Harper will “flourish” wherever he ends up.

“He’s very much a modern wrestler and he’ll flourish whatever decision he makes. He would be great as part of AEW and when you hear that he’s asked for his release or he’s left, that’s a name you definitely think about and the next steps, for sure. So I think he’s going to flourish with what he does next, he’s very special.”

Rhodes also claimed that Harper is reminiscent of the legendary Bam Bam Bigelow, another heavyweight performer who was more than capable of performing Cruiserweight-esque high-flying moves. Judging by his words, Harper is a talent that Rhodes wants to add to the growing AEW roster.

Harper was one of several WWE stars that was released toward the end of 2019. The performer had requested his release months before he was eventually let go, having barely been used on television. Now that he’s a free agent, several companies will be interested in adding him to their ranks.