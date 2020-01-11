‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Billy Drops A Bombshell

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 13, bring Sharon’s biopsy. Plus, Billy drops a bombshell on Victoria, while Adam and Chelsea begin their new family life, but it’s not without its problems.

Sharon (Sharon Case) seeks answers, according to SheKnows Soaps. Her doctor ordered a biopsy, and Sharon goes to the appointment by herself. Even though both Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) have noticed something is off with her, she hasn’t opened up to them yet about the possibility that she has breast cancer. It’s already getting difficult to keep the details to herself, though, and Sharon finds herself hiding the paperwork about her biopsy several times. At the same time, her family notices that she isn’t herself.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) confronts Billy (Jason Thompson). He drops a major bombshell on her, too. He reveals that he stopped going to therapy, and Victoria immediately pushes back. She thinks that Billy is in trouble since he’s no longer working on himself.

The thing is, recently, Billy had an epiphany that he doesn’t want to be fixed. Instead, he wants people, including himself, to accept him for who he is instead of trying to fix him or turn him into their vision of who he should be. The biggest problem is that Victoria might not so easily change the way she thinks about her partner.

She’s certainly got cause to worry given Billy’s recent history of trying to run over Adam (Mark Grossman) and his past of battling a gambling addiction.

Billy is in the fight for his future, though, and Victoria’s reaction will likely determine if they will grow together or apart.

Finally, Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) begin their new chapter. They’re fully committed to starting again. Plus, Connor (Judah Mackey) is ready to be a family, so he even prepares a special breakfast. Of course, Connor’s acting out isn’t over yet. When Chelsea tries to go to work, Connor does not want his mother to go to The Grand Phoenix Hotel since that’s where they were held hostage.

Even though they’re facing another problem with their son almost immediately after getting back together, Chelsea is confident that together they will be able to work through everything. Adam promised Chelsea he would make sure things work out this time.

These two are finally ready to try to get back to the way things were before Adam was presumed dead in the cabin explosion.