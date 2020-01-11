Abby Lee Miller Says Prison Consultants Are ‘Full Of Crap’

Abby Lee Miller says Lori Loughlin should not expect much help from a prison consultant.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin is facing potentially decades behind bars if she is convicted for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal. In the case that she does get sent to prison, there have been reports claiming Loughlin has hired a prison consultant to help prepare her for what her life will be like. But Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller says the actress shouldn’t expect much help from these types of consultants, according to Desert News.

Miller spent eight months in prison in 2017 after being charged with bankruptcy fraud. Prior to heading off to jail, she says she hired two different prison consultants to give her an idea of what to expect.

Nevertheless, “neither one of them knew anything what they were talking about. They were full of crap,” she said.

Two of the things this reported prison consultant was hired to teach Loughlin was prison etiquette and martial arts for her own self defense but Miller doesn’t expect that these skills will do much to help the actress when she is behind bars.

Recalling her own life in prison, Miller spoke highly of her fellow inmates, who she described as women who might not have all deserved to be in prison.

“The women that I met were some of the most intelligent, well-educated, wonderful women that were taking the fall for a boss, or a guy, or because they fought the government — they got a year and a day, and said ‘absolutely not, I’m not guilty,’ and got 10 years.”

Because of Loughlin’s celebrity status and the fact that she was on one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, Miller does think that prisoners will take a particular interest in her.

“They’re going to want to know what it’s like to work with John Stamos, and is he that hot in person; they’re going to want to know about the twins.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giuliani have been accused of paying Rick Singer, the alleged mastermind of the college admissions cheating scheme, a whopping $500,000 to ensure their daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade a spot a the University of Southern California. They were also accused of falsely trying to present their daughters as crew recruits despite the fact that neither girl participated in the sport.

Loughlin’s defense recently attempted to shut down the rumor that the actress had sent the University of Southern California staged photos of her girls on rowing machines.